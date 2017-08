BRIEF-Bancorp of New Jersey Q2 earnings per share $0.19

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc

* Bancorp of New Jersey reports 2017 second quarter financial results highlighted by a 25% increase in net income

* Q2 earnings per share $0.19

* Bancorp of New Jersey Inc - ‍total assets of company increased by 5.28% to $865.9 million at June 30, 2017, from $822.4 million at December 31, 2016​

* Bancorp of New Jersey Inc - qtrly ‍net interest income after provision for loan losses $12.3 million versus $11.8 million