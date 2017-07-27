FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 天前
BRIEF-BancorpSouth Inc announces corporate entity restructuring
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月27日 / 下午12点31分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-BancorpSouth Inc announces corporate entity restructuring

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Bancorpsouth Inc

* BancorpSouth Inc - as part of a plan to effect a corporate entity restructuring, entered into an agreement and plan of reorganization

* BancorpSouth Inc - agreement whereby co to be merged with, into unit BancorpSouth Bank with bank continuing as surviving entity following reorganization

* BancorpSouth Inc - upon completion of restructuring, outstanding shares of bank's common stock will be cancelled and cease to exist

* BancorpSouth Inc - Upon completion of restructuring, outstanding shares of co's stock to be converted into equivalent number of shares of bank's common stock

* BancorpSouth Inc - shares of bank's common stock expected to be owned by co's shareholders in same proportion as their ownership prior to reorganization

* BancorpSouth Inc - following restructuring, expected that bank will be a publicly traded co listed on NYSE under ticker symbol currently used by co, "BXS."

* BancorpSouth Inc - bank will have same board of directors following reorganization as company had immediately prior to closing of reorganization

* BancorpSouth Inc - plan of reorganization has been approved by boards of directors of company and bank

* BancorpSouth Inc - executive officers of company will hold same positions and titles with bank following reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below