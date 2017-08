July 26 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc:

* Bank Of America and Paypal partner to enable in-store payments and account linking

* Says ‍agreement will offer joint customers a secure way to pay online, in apps and in stores​

* Paypal Holdings Inc - ‍agreement will take effect immediately​

* Paypal Holdings Inc - ‍agreement will take effect immediately, with new experiences available to Bank Of America customers in first half of 2018​