Oct 16 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp:

* Bank of America - credit card delinquency rate ‍​ 1.56 percent at September end versus 1.55 percent at August end - SEC filing

* Bank of America - credit card charge-off rate was ‍​2.35 percent in September versus 2.80 percent in August Source text: (bit.ly/2gmYOJj) Further company coverage: