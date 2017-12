Dec 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp:

* BANK OF AMERICA - CURRENTLY ESTIMATES NET INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31 TO INCLUDE REDUCTION OF ABOUT $3 BILLION AS RESULT OF TAX ACT

* BANK OF AMERICA - REDUCTION OF ABOUT $3 BILLION AS RESULT OF TAX ACT PRIMARILY FROM A LOWER VALUATION OF CERTAIN NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2D03LgV) Further company coverage: