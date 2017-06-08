BRIEF-Bank of Canada: our assessment of Home Capital situation is it reflected firm-specific factors

June 8 (Reuters) - Home Capital Group Inc

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: our assessment of Home Capital situation is that it reflected firm-specific factors

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: regulatory and supervisory system worked as it was designed to in regards to Home Capital

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we are not seeing signs of broader stress

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: process of adjustment to oil price shock is mostly behind us Further coverage: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)