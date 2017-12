BRIEF-Bank Of Hawaii Says It Is Increasing Minimum Wage Level To $15/Hour Effective Jan 1, 2018​

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of Hawaii Corp:

* ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT IS INCREASING ITS MINIMUM WAGE LEVEL TO $15 PER HOUR EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018​

* BANK OF HAWAII - REWARDING ALL EMPLOYEES BELOW SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT LEVEL WITH CASH BONUSES OF $1,000 DUE TO TAX REFORM​

* BANK OF HAWAII - ‍BOTH BONUS AND MINIMUM WAGE LEVELS WILL APPLY TO HAWAII-BASED EMPLOYEES AND EMPLOYEES IN AMERICAN SAMOA, GUAM, SAIPAN AND PALAU​