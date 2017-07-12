BRIEF-Bank of Japan will increase its economic growth projections for current fiscal year, fiscal 2018 - Nikkei

July 12 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* The Bank Of Japan will increase its economic growth projections for the current fiscal year and fiscal 2018 - Nikkei

* At its policy meeting next week, the Bank Of Japan is expected to upgrade its forecasts for the two years by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage point - Nikkei‍​

* Bank Of Japan will reduce its inflation outlook for the current fiscal year and fiscal 2018 - Nikkei‍​

* The BOJ is considering downgrade its consumer price index forecasts for fiscal 2017, 2018, due to sluggish price increases starting in spring - Nikkei‍​ Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2uf7w0D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)