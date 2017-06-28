FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon-board repurchase of up to $2.6 bln of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, over four-quarter period ‍​
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 晚上9点16分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Bank of New York Mellon-board repurchase of up to $2.6 bln of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, over four-quarter period ‍​

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp:

* Bank of New York Mellon-board approves repurchase of up to $2.6 billion of co's stock, par value $0.01 per share, over a four-quarter period ‍​

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - the board also approved the additional repurchase of up to $500 million of the company’s common stock

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - new common stock repurchase plan replaces all previously authorized common stock repurchase plans

* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - 2017 capital plan also includes about 26 percent increase to company’s quarterly cash dividend, commencing as early as q3 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ujw6dK) Further company coverage:

