FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bank Of New York Mellon issues Q4, full-year guidance
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 下午1点32分 / 2 天内

BRIEF-Bank Of New York Mellon issues Q4, full-year guidance

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bank Of New York Mellon Corp

* Bank of New York Mellon - ‍“expect performance fees in investment management business in Q4 will be similar to Q4 of 2016” - conf call

* Bank of New York Mellon - ‍investment in other income for Q4 & beyond expected to be in $40 million to $60 million range - conf call

* Bank of new york mellon - expect total adjusted expenses for full year in line with prior guidance or about 1% higher than last year - conf call

* Bank of new york mellon - “expect to generate positive operating leverage for the full year” - conf call

* Bank of new york mellon - full year net interest revenue still expected to be at high end of 4% to 6% range given previously - conf call

* Bank of new york mellon - “drop in average deposits in q3 attributable to one large client” - conf call

* Bank of new york mellon - On blockchain: “we do have a fair amount of work going on inside the company focused on blockchain” - conf call Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below