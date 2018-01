Jan 2 (Reuters) - Bank Of The Ozarks:

* BANK OF THE OZARKS ANNOUNCES INCREASED REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* BANK OF THE OZARKS - ‍DIVIDEND OF $0.19/COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS INCREASE OF $0.005/COMMON SHARE, OR 2.70%, OVER DIVIDEND PAID IN PREVIOUS QUARTER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: