July 26 (Reuters) - Bankwell Financial Group Inc:

* Bankwell Financial Group reports record second quarter net income of $3.8 million or $0.49 per share and declares third quarter dividend

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.49

* Q2 revenue rose 15 percent to $14.6 million

* Bankwell financial group inc - tangible book value per common share at june 30, 2017 was $19.89, a 10% increase over june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: