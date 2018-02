Feb 27 (Reuters) - BANQUE CANTONALE DE GENEVE:

* FY GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFIT OF NEARLY 16% AT A RECORD LEVEL OF CHF 128.3 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT UP 3.3 PERCENT, AT CHF 81.6 MILLION

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 2.90 TO BE PROPOSED TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS UP 5.5%.

* FY OPERATING INCOME UP 4.8 PERCENT, AT CHF 366.1 MILLION