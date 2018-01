Jan 30 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Du Jura SA:

* FY NET PROFIT UP 8.9% AT CHF 9.6 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE INCREASE OF DIVIDEND FROM CHF 5.40 TO 5.55 MILLION

* EXPECTS SLIGHT DECLINE IN RESULTS FOR 2018 COMPARED TO RECORD EARNINGS OF 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2nncDYk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)