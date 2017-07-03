FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Banro provides update on Namoya Mine
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月3日 / 下午12点58分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Banro provides update on Namoya Mine

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - Banro Corp

* Banro provides update on Namoya Mine

* Banro Corp - All operations at company's Namoya Mine have been temporarily suspended and staff were evacuated on a temporary basis.

* Banro Corp - Company is monitoring situation and will provide an update as more information becomes available

* Says banro has been informed that all of drivers of trucks are safe

* Banro Corp - ‍armed group currently controls Lulimba community and its Environs, and has not permitted release of 23 trucks from Lulimba​

* Banro Corp - Normal operations are continuing at co's Twangiza Mine

* Banro - 23 trucks belonging to contractors of Namoya Mine, travelling from Baraka, DRC to Namoya was trapped in cross fire between congolese national army

* Banro Corp - ‍Namoya Camp and mining and processing facilities are being secured by National Security Agencies, including FARDC​

* Banro Corp - "Armed Group" has not permitted release of 23 trucks from Lulimba Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below