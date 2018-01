Jan 3 (Reuters) - Banro Corp:

* BANRO PROVIDES UPDATE ON NAMOYA MINE

* BANRO CORP - MINING OPERATIONS AT CO‘S NAMOYA MINE HAVE RECOMMENCED

* BANRO CORP - NORMAL OPERATIONS ARE CONTINUING AT COMPANY‘S TWANGIZA MINE

* BANRO CORP - INTENDS TO PROGRESSIVELY RAMP UP PRODUCTION AT NAMOYA DURING JANUARY