BRIEF-Banro Says Co, Units' Consolidated Plan Of Reorganization Approved By Involved Creditors

March 9 (Reuters) - Banro Corp:

* BANRO ANNOUNCES SUPPORT FOR RECAPITALIZATION PLAN

* BANRO - ‍RESOLUTION APPROVING RECAPITALIZATION PLAN APPROVED BY 96.154% OF AFFECTED SECURED CREDITORS & 96.296% OF AFFECTED BANRO UNSECURED CREDITORS​

* BANRO CORP - ‍COMPANIES WILL PROCEED TO SEEK AN ORDER FROM COURT SANCTIONING RECAPITALIZATION PLAN​

* BANRO CORP SAYS CO, UNITS’ AMENDED CONSOLIDATED PLAN OF COMPROMISE AND REORGANIZATION HAS BEEN APPROVED BY THE INVOLVED SECURED CREDITORS

* BANRO CORP - ‍HEARING FOR SANCTION ORDER WAS SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 16, 2018, BUT WILL BE POSTPONED TO A DATE TO BE SCHEDULED​

* BANRO CORP - ‍HEARING FOR SANCTION ORDER WAS SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 16, 2018, BUT WILL BE POSTPONED TO A DATE TO BE SCHEDULED​

* BANRO CORP - SHOULD SANCTION ORDER BE GRANTED, INTENTION IS TO PROCEED TO IMPLEMENT RECAPITALIZATION PLAN BY MARCH 31, 2018