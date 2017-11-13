Nov 13 (Reuters) - Banro Corp-

* Banro provides corporate update

* Banro Corp - ‍continues to face significant ongoing, operational and financial challenges including short and long term liquidity constraints​

* Banro - ‍mining operations at Namoya mine in Democratic Republic Of Congo continue to be suspended due to ongoing closure of road access to mine site​

* Banro Corp - ‍there is “substantial doubt” as to company’s ability to continue as a going concern​

* Banro - ‍will not be in position to release financial statements & related management’s discussion and analysis for period ended September 30, 2017​

* Banro-Committee concluded there is no reasonable prospect successful capital raise could be completed currently to refinance existing indebtedness​