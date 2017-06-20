FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
2017年6月20日 / 早上6点40分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Barclays says 'considering its position' over fraud charges

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc

* Barclays says is 'considering its position in relation to these developments' over SFO fraud charges

* Barclays awaits further details of charges from SFO.

* SFO has informed barclays that it has not made a decision as to whether it will also bring charges against barclays bank plc in respect of loan.

* Other authorities have also been kept informed of developments in these matters.

* Also, as previously disclosed, a civil claim has been served on barclays bank plc by pcp capital partners llp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

