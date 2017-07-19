BRIEF-BARDA upsizes contract with MediWound and exercises option to fund further NexoBrid indications

July 19 (Reuters) - Mediwound Ltd

* BARDA upsizes contract with MediWound and exercises option to fund further NexoBrid® indications

* MediWound -BARDA increased its committed funds to support nexobrid research and development activities by $32 million to approximately $56 million, up from original $24 million

* MediWound Ltd says BARDA maintains an additional option to further fund $10 million in development activities for other potential NexoBrid indications

* MediWound Ltd says contract also maintains BARDA's $16 million commitment for procurement of NexoBrid

* MediWound Ltd says total non-dilutive funding to MediWound under BARDA contract is now valued at up to $132 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: