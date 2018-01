BRIEF-Barna Capital Group Reports 19.5 Percent Stake In China Auto Logistics

Jan 10 (Reuters) - China Auto Logistics Inc:

* BARNA CAPITAL GROUP SAYS CONSIDERS ACTIVIST POSITION, POSSIBLY A SEAT ON BOARD OF CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC - SEC FILING

* BARNA CAPITAL GROUP LTD REPORTS 19.5 PERCENT STAKE IN CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC AS OF JAN 8 - SEC FILING

* BARNA CAPITAL GROUP​ SAYS GOAL IS TO HAVE CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS MANAGEMENT EITHER TAKE CO PRIVATE OR SELL COMPANY ALTOGETHER - SEC FILING

* BARNA CAPITAL GROUP - WANT CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS' MANAGEMENT TO CONSIDER PAYING OUT DIVIDEND/BUY BACK CERTAIN AMOUNT OF SHARES