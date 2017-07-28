BRIEF-Barnes Group Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.81

July 28 (Reuters) - Barnes Group Inc:

* Barnes Group Inc. reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.82

* Q2 sales $364 million versus I/B/E/S view $335.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 14 to 15 percent

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.80 to $2.90 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Now expects 2017 total revenue growth of 14% to 15% with organic revenue growth of 9% to 10%

* Adjusted operating margins are forecasted to be in range of 15.5% to 16.0% for 2017

* Aerospace backlog was $683 million at end of Q2 of 2017, up 4% compared to a year ago

* Foreign exchange is not anticipated to have a meaningful impact for 2017

* Company anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $55 million for 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.78, revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.81