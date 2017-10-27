BRIEF-Barnes Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.65

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Barnes Group Inc

* Barnes Group Inc. reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share $0.65

* Q3 sales $357 million versus I/B/E/S view $351 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 15.5 to 16.5 percent

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.84 to $2.89 from continuing operations

* Barnes Group Inc - ‍ 2017 expected adjusted net income of $2.84 to $2.89 per diluted share​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.90, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Barnes Group Inc - ‍ 2017 expected organic sales growth of 10.5% to 11.5%​

* Barnes Group Inc - For 2017, co anticipates capital expenditures in range of $55 to $60 million​

* Barnes Group Inc - ‍For 2017 foreign exchange is not anticipated to have meaningful impact for year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: