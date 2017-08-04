FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education buys Student Brands for $58.5 mln
2017年8月4日 / 下午3点18分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education buys Student Brands for $58.5 mln

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Education Inc:

* Barnes & Noble Education acquires Student Brands

* Deal for ‍$58.5 million in cash

* Acquisition will be accretive to BNED's EBITDA, net income and cash flow in FY2018​

* Deal structured to "step up" tax basis of Student Brands' assets, expected to result in significant future tax savings​

* Student Brands is expected to contribute over $10 million of EBITDA to BNED's consolidated operation results over next 12 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

