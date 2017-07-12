FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
24 天内
BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education Q4 sales $342.8 million
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月12日 / 下午1点16分 / 24 天内

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Education Q4 sales $342.8 million

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Education Inc:

* Barnes & Noble Education reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 sales rose 16.3 percent to $342.8 million

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - q4 comparable store sales increased 1.4% for BNC, as compared to prior year period

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc - for fiscal year 2018, company expects sales at BNC to be relatively flat

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc -sees fiscal year 2018 comparable store sales to decline in low- to mid-single digit percentage point range year over year

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc sees fiscal year 2018 consolidated sales to be in range of $2.25 billion to $2.35 billion before intercompany eliminations

* Barnes & Noble Education Inc sees for fiscal year 2018 capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below