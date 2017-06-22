FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Q4 loss per share $0.19
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月22日 / 下午12点49分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Q4 loss per share $0.19

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 22 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc:

* Barnes & Noble reports fiscal 2017 year-end financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 sales $821 million

* Barnes & Noble Inc - for fiscal year 2018, company expects comparable bookstore sales to decline in low single digits

* Barnes & Noble Inc - comparable store sales declined 6.3% for Q4

* Barnes & Noble Inc - sees consolidated EBITDA to be approximately $180 million for fiscal year 2018

* Barnes & Noble Inc - for quarter retail generated an operating loss of $15.9 million, while nook incurred an operating loss of $7.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below