BRIEF-Barnes & Noble Reports 2018 Q2 Loss Per Share $0.41

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Barnes & Noble Inc:

* BARNES & NOBLE REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 SALES FELL 7.9 PERCENT TO $791.1 MILLION

* QTRLY RETAIL SALES $769.7 MILLION VERSUS $830.7 MILLION

* FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SALES TO DECLINE IN LOW SINGLE DIGITS​

* COMPANY EXPECTS COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY FLAT FOR BALANCE OF FISCAL YEAR​

* ADDITIONALLY, COMPANY PLANS TO REDUCE COSTS BY $40 MILLION FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR​

* QTRLY ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASED 6.3%​

* FOR FISCAL 2018, EXPECTS FULL YEAR CONSOLIDATED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $180 MILLION