BRIEF-Barrett Business Services Q2 earnings per share $1.47

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Barrett Business Services Inc

* Bbsi reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share about $3.10

* Q2 earnings per share $1.47

* Q2 revenue rose 14 percent to $1.3 billion

* Q2 same store sales rose 7.6 percent

* Barrett business services inc - ‍have decided to slightly lower our full-year and rolling 12-month outlook​

* Barrett business services - ‍bbsi now expects non-gaap gross revenues for next 12-month period (through june 30, 2018) to increase approximately 15%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: