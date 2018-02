Feb 27 (Reuters) - Barrett Business Services Inc:

* BBSI REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $4.45

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.38

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 14 PERCENT TO $1.4 BILLION

* EXPECTS NON-GAAP GROSS REVENUES FOR NEXT 12-MONTH PERIOD (THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018) TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 14%