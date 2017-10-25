FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barrick Gold reports Q3 loss per share $0.01
2017年10月25日

BRIEF-Barrick Gold reports Q3 loss per share $0.01

2 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $1.993 billion

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍narrowed full-year gold production guidance to 5.3-5.5 million ounces​

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍reduced total debt by nearly $1.5 billion year to date, exceeding target for 2017​

* Barrick Gold Corp - qtrly copper production ‍115​ million pounds versus 100 million pounds

* Barrick Gold Corp sees ‍full-year all-in sustaining costs of $740-$770 per ounce of gold​

* Barrick Gold Corp - produced 1.243 million ounces of gold in q3 compared to 1.381 million ounces in prior-year period​

* Barrick Gold Corp - qtrly copper all-in sustaining costs $‍2.24​ per pound versus $2.02 per pound

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍all-in sustaining costs for gold in Q3 were $772 per ounce, compared to $704 per ounce in Q3 of 2016​

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍full-year copper production guidance range has narrowed to 420-440 million pounds​

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍copper all-in sustaining cost guidance range has narrowed to $2.20-$2.40 per pound for fy​

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍net earnings in quarter impacted by tax provision of $172 million related to proposed framework for acacia’s operations in Tanzania ​

* Barrick Gold Corp - decrease in net earnings in quarter reflects lower gold production, lower gold prices, impact of tanzania’s concentrate export ban on acacia

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍“goal is to reduce our total debt to $5 billion by end of 2018”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

