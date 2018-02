BRIEF-Barrick Provides Update On Pascua-Lama Project

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp:

* BARRICK PROVIDES UPDATE ON PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT

* BARRICK GOLD - ‍RECLASSIFYING PASCUA-LAMA‘S PROVEN AND PROBABLE GOLD RESERVES OF APPROXIMATELY 14 MILLION OUNCES AS MEASURED AND INDICATED RESOURCES​

* BARRICK GOLD CORP - EXPECT TO RECORD AN ESTIMATED PRE-TAX IMPAIRMENT OF $429 MILLION AT PASCUA-LAMA IN Q4 OF 2017

* BARRICK GOLD CORP - RESOLUTION FROM CHILE‘S SMA DOES NOT AFFECT ONGOING EVALUATION OF UNDERGROUND, BLOCK-CAVING OPERATION AT PASCUA-LAMA

* BARRICK GOLD CORP - COMPANY HAS FORMED A WORKING GROUP WITH SHANDONG GOLD TO STUDY A POTENTIAL PARTNERSHIP AT PASCUA-LAMA