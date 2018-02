Feb 13 (Reuters) - MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* BARRY HONIG REPORTS 4.99 PERCENT STAKE IN MABVAX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS INC AS OF FEBRUARY 12, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* BARRY HONIG SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT, SECURITY HOLDERS OF MABVAX REGARDING COMPLEXION OF CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, OPTIONS FOR INCREASING SHAREHOLDER VALUE Source text: (bit.ly/2EmknVf) Further company coverage: