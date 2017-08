BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica H1 net loss narrows to CHF 20.6 million​

Aug 10 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* ‍56 PERCENT INCREASE IN TOTAL H1 REVENUE, AMOUNTING TO CHF 46.2 MILLION​

* ‍COMPLETED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER FOR CRESEMBA IN EUROPE​

* CHF 253.1 MILLION IN CASH AND INVESTMENTS AS OF JUNE 30, 2017 AND A SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 17.7 MILLION IN FIRST HALF-YEAR (H1 2016: CHF 24.8 MILLION; -29%)

* Updates Its Financial Guidance for 2017

* ‍h1 Net Loss Narrows to 20.6 Chf Million​

* ‍NOW ANTICIPATES ITS 2017 PRODUCT SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY CHF 13 MILLION, AND A PARTICIPATION IN PARTNER SALES THROUGH ROYALTIES OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 15 MILLION​

