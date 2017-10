Oct 23 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* ‍SALES OF ANTIFUNGAL CRESEMBA IN US EXCEEDED THRESHOLD

* BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA - ‍SALES OF ANTIFUNGAL CRESEMBA IN US TRIGGER 1ST SALES MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM ASTELLAS PHARMA OF CHF 5 MILLION​