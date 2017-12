BRIEF-Basswood Capital Reports 13.11 Pct Stake In Regional Management Corp

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Regional Management Corp:

* BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.L.C REPORTS A 13.11 PERCENT STAKE IN REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP AS OF DECEMBER 7, 2017 - SEC FILING

* BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS MANAGEMENT CO CAUSED FUNDS & MANAGED ACCOUNTS TO ACQUIRE SHARES OF REGIONAL MANAGEMENT‘S STOCK FOR PURPOSE OF INVESTMENT

* BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT - MANAGEMENT CO MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH REGIONAL MANAGEMENT‘S BOARD, OTHER SHAREHOLDERS, POTENTIAL ACQUIRORS OF ISSUER

* BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS MAY ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING REGIONAL MANAGEMENT CORP'S BUSINESS, STRATEGY AND FUTURE PLANS Source: (bit.ly/2BwMi2k) Further company coverage: