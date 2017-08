July 21 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc:

* Lionel L. Nowell, Holly Keller Koeppel, Luc Jobin will join as independent non-executive director

* Appointment of directors subject to and with effect from closing of proposed acquisition of remaining 57.8 pct of reynolds american inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)