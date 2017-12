Dec 22 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* BAUSCH + LOMB RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL OF LUMIFY™ - THE ONLY OVER-THE-COUNTER EYE DROP WITH LOW-DOSE BRIMONIDINE FOR THE TREATMENT OF EYE REDNESS

* VALEANT - EXPECT LUMIFY WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IN MAJOR RETAILERS IN Q2 OF 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: