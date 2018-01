Jan 22 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVAL OF READY-TO-USE CARDIOVASCULAR MEDICATION BIVALIRUDIN

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL SAYS U.S. FDA APPROVED BIVALIRUDIN IN 0.9 PERCENT SODIUM CHLORIDE INJECTION

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC - BIVALIRUDIN IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN UNITED STATES IN EARLY 2018