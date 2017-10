Sept 26 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc :

* Baxter launches first 3-in-1 set for use in continuous renal replacement therapy and sepsis management protocols

* Baxter International Inc - ‍announced commercial launch of a new indication for company’s oXiris set​

* Baxter International Inc - ‍Baxter currently plans to file for expanded indication for oXiris set in additional countries in 2018 and beyond​