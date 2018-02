BRIEF-Baxter Reports Q4 Adjusted EPS Of $0.64​

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER REPORTS 2017 FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.11 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE $2.8 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.77 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.60 TO $0.62 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.72 TO $2.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 WORLDWIDE SALES TOTALED ABOUT $2.8 BILLION, UP 5 PERCENT ON REPORTED BASIS, 3 PERCENT ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS​

* BAXTER - Q4 REVENUE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $70 MILLION FROM TEMPORARY MANUFACTURING DISRUPTIONS IN PUERTO RICO DUE TO IMPACT OF HURRICANE MARIA

* QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.64​

* QTRLY ‍SALES IN U.S. WERE $1.1 BILLION, INCREASING 1 PERCENT​

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - QTRLY ‍INTERNATIONAL SALES TOTALED MORE THAN $1.6 BILLION, REPRESENTING 8 PERCENT INCREASE ON REPORTED BASIS​

* BAXTER - Q1 SALES WILL BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $25 MILLION DUE TO DISRUTIONS IN PUERTO RICO

* FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, BAXTER EXPECTS SALES GROWTH OF 6 TO 7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

* FOR Q1, COMPANY EXPECTS SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 5 TO 6 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

* BAXTER - ALL PUERTO RICO FACILITIES ARE BACK ON ELECTRICAL GRID & HAVE BEEN RAMPING UP PRODUCTION TO PRE-HURRICANE LEVELS

* FOR Q1, OPERATIONAL SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE FLAT TO UP 1 PERCENT AS COMPARED TO PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD

* SEES ‍Q1 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45 - $0.49​

* SEES ‍ FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.25 - $2.38​

* QTRLY ‍RESULTS INCLUDED A NET TAX CHARGE OF $322 MILLION RELATED TO ESTIMATED IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.72, REVENUE VIEW $11.12 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63, REVENUE VIEW $2.62 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: