BRIEF-Baxter To Acquire Recothrom, Preveleak For Upfront Payment Of About $153 Mln

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc:

* BAXTER ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO BROADEN PORTFOLIO OF INNOVATIVE SURGICAL PRODUCTS

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - TO ACQUIRE RECOTHROM AND PREVELEAK FOR UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $153 MILLION AND POTENTIAL CONTINGENT PAYMENTS IN FUTURE

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - UPON CLOSING, DEAL EXPECTED TO BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO BAXTER‘S 2018 ADJUSTED EPS & INCREASINGLY ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER

* BAXTER INTERNATIONAL - ‍PROPOSED DEAL INCLUDES TWO HEMOSTAT & SEALANT PRODUCTS, INCLUDING STAND-ALONE RECOMBINANT THROMBIN, SURGICAL SEALANT​