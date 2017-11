Nov 14 (Reuters) - Loxo Oncology

* Agreement with Bayer includes standstill provision preventing Bayer from acquiring 5 percent or more of co’s voting securities​

* Loxo says Bayer may terminate agreement if co gets CRL from U.S. Food and Drug agency with respect to Larotrectinib - SEC filing​

* Bayer may terminate agreement if co does not get marketing approval for Larotrectinib by December 31, 2018​