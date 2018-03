Feb 28 (Reuters) - Baylin Technologies Inc:

* BAYLIN REPORTS 2017 REVENUE INCREASE OF 8.9% AND ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASE OF 173%

* QTRLY REVENUE C$24.4 MILLION VERSUS C$20.0 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍GROSS PROFIT $7.2 MILLION VERSUS $5.8 MILLION