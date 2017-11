Nov 16 (Reuters) - Baylin Technologies Inc

* Baylin Technologies announces $15 million bought deal offering of common shares

* Entered into an agreement with Raymond James Ltd on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters​

* Pursuant to agreement, underwriters agreed to purchase on “bought deal” basis 6.4 million shares of co at c$2.35 per common share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)