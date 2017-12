Dec 7 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp:

* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES 2018 BUDGET AND BOARD SUCCESSION

* SAYS ITS BOARD HAS APPROVED A 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $325 TO $375 MILLION

* - ‍TARGETED EXIT PRODUCTION RATE FOR 2018 OF 72,000-73,000 BOE/D​

* BAYTEX ENERGY - ‍APPROVED 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $325 TO $375 MILLION, WHICH IS DESIGNED TO GENERATE AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION OF 68,000 TO 72,000 BOE/D​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: