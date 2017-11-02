FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Baytex Energy Q3 FFO per share C$0.33
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 上午11点00分 / 更新于 1 天前

BRIEF-Baytex Energy Q3 FFO per share C$0.33

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp

* Baytex reports q3 2017 results and board appointment

* Q3 FFO per share c$0.33

* Baytex Energy Corp - ‍ produced 69,310 BOE/d (80% oil and ngl) in Q3 and 70,473 BOE/d (79% oil and ngl) for first nine months of 2017​

* Baytex Energy Corp - ‍ tightened 2017 production guidance range to 69,500 BOE/d to 70,000 BOE/d despite impact of Hurricane Harvey in Q3​

* ‍tightened 2017 production guidance range to 69,500 to 70,000 BOE/d​

* Baytex Energy Corp - ‍ maintaining our capital budget guidance at $310 million to $330 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below