4 天前
BRIEF-Baytex reports Q2 FFO per share c$0.35
2017年8月1日 / 上午10点13分 / 4 天前

BRIEF-Baytex reports Q2 FFO per share c$0.35

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Baytex Energy Corp

* Baytex reports solid Q2 2017 results with 5 pct production growth and strong Eagle Ford performance

* Q2 FFO per share c$0.35

* Says production of 72,812 BOE/D (79 pct oil and NGL) during Q2/2017, an increase of 5 pct from Q1/2017 and 12 pct from Q4/2016

* Says tightened 2017 production guidance range to 69,000 to 70,000 BOE/D

* Sees 2017 exploration and development capital expenditures to $310 to $330 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

