BRIEF-Bazaarvoice Q4 adj loss per share $0.02

* Bazaarvoice, Inc. announces its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2017

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue $50.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $50 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bazaarvoice Inc - ‍as we look to fiscal 2018, expect saas growth rates to increase while continuing to increase profitability and cash flow​