FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Bazaarvoice Q4 adj loss per share $0.02
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 晚上8点06分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Bazaarvoice Q4 adj loss per share $0.02

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Bazaarvoice Inc:

* Bazaarvoice, Inc. announces its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and full year 2017

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.02

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue $50.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $50 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Bazaarvoice Inc - ‍as we look to fiscal 2018, expect saas growth rates to increase while continuing to increase profitability and cash flow​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below