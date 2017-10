Oct 20 (Reuters) - BB BIOTECH AG:

* PRODUCT APPROVALS AND SOLID COMPANY RESULTS LEAD THE BIOTECH SECTOR HIGHER

* Q3 ‍NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 365 MN VERSUS PROFIT OF CHF 392 MN REPORTED IN Q3 LAST YEAR​