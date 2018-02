BRIEF-BB&T Corp Quarterly Common Dividend Will Increase 13.6 Percent

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bb&T Corp:

* BB&T CORP - QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND WILL INCREASE 13.6 PERCENT

* BB&T CORP - ‍WILL PAY ADDITIONAL ONE-TIME DIVIDEND OF $0.045 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MARCH 20, 2018​

* BB&T CORP - INCREASING ITS REGULAR QUARTERLY COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND BY $0.045 TO $0.375 PER COMMON SHARE

* BB&T - ‍BOARD PLANS TO REQUEST MORE CAPITAL ACTIONS, INCREASE IN DIVIDEND, IN CONNECTION WITH 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS & REVIEW FILING​